Employee accuses Ludhiana MC officials of harassment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

Following her transfer from Zone A to another zone in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, a female employee raised serious accusations of harassment and corruption against some officials in the civic body on Wednesday. Preet Bhatti, accompanied by her kin, visited the Zone A office and alleged that her transfer to Zone B was unjustified and lacked any reason. She claimed to have experienced multiple transfers in the past as well.

She alleged that she was pressured to engage in corrupt practices but when she refused to do the same, she was transferred. Additionally, she alleged that the officials were subjecting common people, seeking TS1 certificates and ownership transfer certificates with all necessary documents, to harassment. She called for an inquiry into the income and properties of the officials. She has demanded from the CM to provide justice to her.

However, an MC official denied the allegations levelled by the woman. The official alleged that she had misbehaved with somebody in court due to which she had been transferred.