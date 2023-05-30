Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

An employee at a jewellery shop in Sarafa Bazaar has been accused of absconding with 3.46 kg of gold belonging to the establishment. He was entrusted with the responsibility of delivering the jewellery to other jewellers. However, the suspect allegedly fled with the items.

Rakesh Kumar, the shop owner and resident of the Silver Kunj area, near Jalandhar Bypass, has filed a complaint with the police against the employee, Rohit Verma, of Raikot. The Jodhewal Basti police in Ludhiana have registered a case under Sections 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him.

According to the complainant, the suspect was employed as a salesman in the shop and was assigned the task of delivering jewellery to various stores on May 25. However, Rohit failed to return till late night, prompting Rakesh to search for him. Eventually, the car provided to him for the delivery was found near the Kailash Nagar junction on the national highway but the suspect and the jewellery were missing from the vehicle. Rakesh accused the employee of stealing the jewellery, following which the police registered a case and started investigation.