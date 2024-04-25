Employee gets stuck between buses, dies

Ludhiana, April 24
A 24-year-old youth died in a tragic mishap in a bus stand on Wednesday as he was sandwiched between two buses.
The accident occurred when the victim was helping the bus driver to park the vehicle inside the bus stand.
The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Nepal.
Amarjit Singh, in-charge of the bus stand police post, said Rakesh was working as a helper in a private bus company. On Wednesday, he was helping the driver to park the bus at a right spot while standing behind the vehicle but it rammed into another bus parked in the rear of the vehicle due to which the helper got sandwiched between the two vehicles and died on the spot.
The investigating officer said during preliminary investigation, it came to light that the private bus driver was at fault and action would be taken against him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...