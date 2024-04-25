Employee gets stuck between buses, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

A 24-year-old youth died in a tragic mishap in a bus stand on Wednesday as he was sandwiched between two buses.

The accident occurred when the victim was helping the bus driver to park the vehicle inside the bus stand.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Nepal.

Amarjit Singh, in-charge of the bus stand police post, said Rakesh was working as a helper in a private bus company. On Wednesday, he was helping the driver to park the bus at a right spot while standing behind the vehicle but it rammed into another bus parked in the rear of the vehicle due to which the helper got sandwiched between the two vehicles and died on the spot.

The investigating officer said during preliminary investigation, it came to light that the private bus driver was at fault and action would be taken against him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.