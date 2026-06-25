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Home / Ludhiana / Employee unions stage protest near DC office in Ludhiana

Employee unions stage protest near DC office in Ludhiana

Demonstration in Ludhiana was part of a statewide call by employee unions to hold sit-ins at DC offices

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Members of various unions during a protest in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Punjab Employees Joint Front and Punjab Employees Coordination Committee organised a protest on Wednesday outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The demonstration was part of a statewide call by employee unions to hold sit-ins at DC offices.

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Union leaders accused the government of reneging on its promises and said the protest was aimed at reminding the authorities of their commitments. The leaders warned that if the government failed to act immediately, employee unions would intensify their agitation. They said the plans includes statewide protests outside the homes of MLAs and ministers between July 1 and July 10, followed by a mass rally in Mohali on July 17.

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The key demands raised by the protesters included restoration of Old Pension Scheme, release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, revision of pensioners’ pay commission with 2.59 multiplier, withdrawal of letters detrimental to employees’ interests, implementation of assured career progression (ACP) scheme, restoration of 37 allowances, provision of honorarium and incentives, and regularisation of contractual and temporary employees.

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