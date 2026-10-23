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Home / Ludhiana / Employees continue protest on Day 2 in Ludhiana, accuse govt of failing to fulfil promises

Employees continue protest on Day 2 in Ludhiana, accuse govt of failing to fulfil promises

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The DC office wears a deserted look during the protest in Ludhiana on Thursday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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Key administrative offices and public service counters wore a deserted look on Thursday as thousands of government employees and teachers remained on mass leave to press for their long-pending demands, including release of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears.

The protest was organised in response to a call given by the Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab, Chandigarh, and the Coordination Committee Punjab on October 21 and 22.

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The protesters staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office alleging that the Punjab Government had repeatedly failed to fulfil its promises and honour meeting commitments.

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The protesters accused the state government of adopting an anti-employee approach and abruptly cancelling scheduled meetings to discuss their long-pending demands.

Addressing the gathering, employee and teacher union leaders stated that their key demands include the release of an 18 per cent DA, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), withdrawal of letters dated July 15, 2015, and July 17, 2020, and a 2.59 multiplication factor for pensioners.

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They also demanded the restoration of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme and 37 withdrawn allowances, including the rural allowance. Additional demands include the transfer of computer teachers to the Education Department, regularisation of contractual employees and a hike in the salaries of Mid-Day Meal workers and other outsourced staff.

The leaders alleged that the government had repeatedly assured them of meetings to resolve these issues, only to call them off at the eleventh hour. They noted that employees, who form the backbone of government functioning, continue to face uncertainty over service conditions and financial benefits.

Criticising the government’s handling of employee grievances, the speakers warned that unions would significantly intensify their agitation if demands remain unaddressed, calling upon workers across departments to remain united in the ongoing struggle.

Farmer leaders also extended support to the protest, expressing solidarity with the agitating employees and pensioners.

Meanwhile, the joint coordination committee—formed by the Punjab Mulazam and Pensioners’ Sanjha Front and the Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab—has called an extended meeting in Ludhiana on October 24 at 11 am.

The meeting will review the impact of the ongoing protests and chart out the next course of action.

The venue is yet to be announced.

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