Employees hold protest, seek old pension scheme

Our Correspondent

Raikot, January 31

Members of the old pension scheme restoration struggle committee and employees of various departments organised a rally at Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk. They demanded implementation of old pension scheme (OPS). They burnt copies of alleged ambiguous and incomplete notification regarding implementation of OPS for state government employees. The protesters threatened to organise a state-level rally in front of CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on February 26.

Subhash Goyal, Harjinder Singh, Bhinder Singh and Sukhbir Kaur, office-bearers of various units led the protesters.

Speakers alleged that the government had failed to implement its own orders regarding restoration of the OPS even after 2.5 months of announcement of the notification.