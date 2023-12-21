Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

Highlighting challenges confronted by civic body employees, members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee convened a meeting with MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi at the Zone A office here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh and Joint Commissioner Navneet Kaur.

During the meeting, committee chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Singh Sekhon emphasised concerns of employees whose services had been regularised but they failed to receive their appointment letters to date. The committee also drew attention to delayed salaries of numerous employees, revealing that many of safai karamcharis (working on DC rates) had not been paid for the past 11 months despite diligently performing their duties. They urged for prompt issuance of the overdue salaries.

The members urged the authorities to provide cashless health insurance cards to the staff so that they could receive timely medical treatment in case of any emergency. Despite previously raising the demand, it remains unfulfilled. They mentioned that a proposal regarding the matter was sent to the government in January but it is still pending.

The committee also called on the authorities to regularise positions of remaining contractual staff, including safai karamcharis and sewer men, who joined the service after June 18, 2021. They also requested the renewal of identity cards of all officials and employees, as these had not been updated since March 2023.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .