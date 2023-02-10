Employees meet minister, demand regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

Members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee have given a memorandum to Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Thursday.

They demanded regularisation of jobs of 456 contractual employees, including gardeners, beldars and drivers, of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana.

They also demanded that the services of outsourced data entry operators, SDO and other staff should be brought under the DC rate system.

Cashless health insurance coverage for each Class IV employee was also sought by the members of the committee.