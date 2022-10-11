Employees of Punjab govt departments go on pen-down strike till October 15

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

To mark their protest against the government for not fulfilling their demands, staff of various government departments, who are associated with the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union Ludhiana, went on a pen-down strike on Monday. They announced to continue the strike till October 15.

As the employees associated with the union went on the strike, the services were affected at offices of the district administration, the Civil Surgeon and other offices today. Many people were forced to return without getting their works done.

Sanjeev Bhargav, president of the local unit of the union, said the employees were still waiting for DA arrears, regularisation of jobs of contractual employees, resumption of the old pension scheme and implementation of pay commission recommendations in a right manner. Thus, they went ona strike till October 15.

A city resident, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, said that the government must take steps so that the public doesn’t suffer due to the strike of employees. If the employees have gone on a strike, they should not be paid salary for the same period as the public was forced to suffer.

Vijay Kumar Sharma, president, Sablok Seva Mission, Punjab, has demanded from the state government to meet demands of the pensioners and employees at the earliest. “Government employees and retirees are angry with the attitude of the Punjab Government. Arrears of the pensioners and employees must be released without any delay,” he said.