Employees protest against management at PRTC depot

Ludhiana, November 15
Members of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union once again staged a protest at the local depot of PRTC Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Union member Jagtar Singh said they had decided to postpone their strike on Monday after the principal secretary concerned had given them an assurance that their issues would be resolved.
“Instead, the management of PRTC is still harassing the employees who had participated in the protests at other depots. These employees were prevented from doing their duty on designated routes on Tuesday morning. Thus, we staged a protest at the Ludhiana depot today. When the management later allowed the workers to perform their duty, we ended the protest here,” he said.
