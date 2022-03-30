Employees seek restoration of pension scheme

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 29

The Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee Punjab today handed over a request letter to Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura. They told the MLA that the earlier government had enacted a black law called NPS, imposing a new contributory pension scheme on all employees recruited after January 1, 2004.

The MLA assured panel members that he would take up their demand for the restoration of pension of employees recruited after January 2004 with the Chief Minister. —