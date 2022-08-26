Employees' union postpones protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

After a meeting with MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday, members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee have postponed their protest call.

The union had earlier given an ultimatum of 72 hours to the MC chief. They have been demanding job regularisation letters for contractual sewermen and safai karamcharis, regularisation of 394 contractual drivers, beldars and employees of O&M and Horticulture branches. The employees had announced that if their demands were not met, they would organise a mass protest on August 26.

After the meeting, president of the union, Jasdev Singh Sekhon, said they had postponed the protest call as of now. There will be no protest on August 26. “We have demanded from the authorities to finalise the list of contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen within 15 days and call an urgent House meeting. The contractual sewermen and safai karamcharis should be given job regularisation letters immediately. The MC must pass a resolution in the house meeting to approve the jobs of remaining 394 contractual employees,” Sekhon said.