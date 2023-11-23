Employees union submits memo to civic body official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

Irked by the ignorance of their long-pending demands, the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted a memorandum to Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo at MC’s Zone-D office, today. The memorandum was addressed to MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Major demands of the union included the demand to expedite the process of handing over appointment letters to class IV employees who have recently been regularised by the state government under the policy for welfare of ad hoc, contractual, daily wages and temporary employees.

Chairman of the employees union Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Singh Sekhon said they had also demanded cashless health insurance for employees and shifting of the Health Department (establishment) Office from Middha chowk Sub Office to Zone-A Office near Mata Rani chowk. They also voiced their concerns regarding the office of accounts being situated in the Zone-A Office due to which the employees have to visit two offices, leading to a delay in receiving their salary.

They said a resolution regarding the cashless health insurance for employees was approved by the general house of MC in the past. Unfortunately, the matter is now pending with the state government. They demanded that the authorities concerned should take up the matter with the government and get the cashless health insurance approved at the earliest.

Sahota and Sekhon said the union had also raised the problem related to delay in payment of salaries to a group of employees working in the civic body on district collector (DC) rate and the class IV employees who were recently regularised by the state government. The employees also raised the issue of expired identification cards.