Employment exchange bureau holds camp at Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 8

The District Bureau of Employment Exchange, Ludhiana, today organised a registration camp in collaboration with the Payal administration at Guru Nanak National College here.

Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar and Employment officer Sukhman Mann said 400 candidates attended the camp that was held under the Punjab Government's 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' scheme.

Payal MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura, said the state government is committed to providing job opportunities to every educated youngster. He encouraged girls, who have completed their senior secondary education, to join the 13-month software engineering course at Pune that is being offered by the Centre.

Dr Gaurav Bali from LPU spoke on personality development while Prince elaborated upon the skill development mission of Punjab. Officiating principal Dr Nirlep Kaur welcomed the guests.