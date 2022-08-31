Encourage MSMEs to boost growth: Experts

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 30

With an intent to encourage the development and growth of small-scale industry and businesses, the local unit of the Rotary Club organised a seminar on the contribution of small industry to the nation’s economy here on Tuesday.

Dr Puneet Dhawan presided over the event and general manager, Industries (Malerkotla), Subhodh Jindal was the chief guest. Engineer Harminder Singh Saharanmajra was the keynote speaker.

A large number of aspiring youth, entrepreneurs including owners of rice shellers, cattle feed industry and agricultural implement manufacturers also participated in the seminar.

Speakers Subhodh Jindal and Harminder Singh highlighted various government schemes launched for establishing new industries and expanding already running units, and also informed about the procedures of online applications and tracking of requests.

Maintaining that small industry contributed as much as 40 per cent to the gross industrial value of any region, Jindal and Singh called upon entrepreneurs and aspiring youths to avail services of their respective Industrial Department offices instead of depending upon agents.