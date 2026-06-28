Encroached footpaths put pedestrians at risk in Ludhiana

Though the Supreme Court has recently declared the right to safe, unobstructed and disabled-friendly footpaths a fundamental right under Article 21, the ground reality in Ludhiana tells a different story. Across the city, a large number of footpaths are encroached upon and remain under unauthorised occupation, forcing pedestrians to step onto busy roads and exposing them to the risk of accidents.

Advertisement

At some places, footpaths are turned into parking spaces with vehicles lined up and leaving little or no room for pedestrians to walk.

Advertisement

Encroachments by street vendors, commercial extensions and makeshift structures have left little space for walkers. At several locations, the civic apathy has allowed permanent obstructions to flourish, undermining the very purpose of pedestrian pathways.

Advertisement

On busy footpaths, commerce and chaos often jostle for space. Small stalls spill onto the walkways, with their shelves stacked with eatables and bottled drinks.

“Walking here feels like an obstacle course,” said a city resident, Harpreet Singh. “The footpath is meant for the people but it has become a marketplace,” he said.

Advertisement

Another citizen, Gurpreet Kaur, who frequently visits her son in Canada, said: “In Toronto, I walk to do my daily errands with ease. There are wide pavements and no fear of traffic. In Ludhiana, I cannot even imagine walking for work. Footpaths are blocked and roads feel unsafe. It makes me miss the dignity of walking abroad”.

“Walking on the road has become a compulsion, not a choice. Footpaths are either broken or occupied, and the authorities seem indifferent,” said a commuter near Model Town.

Civic activists argue that the situation directly contradicts the Supreme Court’s directive, which makes it mandatory for local bodies to construct, maintain and clear walkways of encroachments.

Experts warn that prioritising motorised traffic over pedestrian safety violates constitutional rights and aggravates the road safety crisis.

Recently, the Special DGP, Punjab, had also asked the Ludhiana police to take action against the encroachments on footpaths but still the plight of the walkways in the city remains the same.