Encroachment bid stopped on government land

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) stopped an encroachment bid on the government land on the Panj Peer road (Hambran road) here on Thursday.

Officials said the encroachment bid was made by the management of a gaushala and a large chunk of land had been saved from encroachment.

MC officials said a major portion of the land had been allotted to the gaushala management on the Panj Peer road, but they were also raising a boundary wall on the adjoining government site. MC Building Branch officials said the civic body team razed the boundary wall and also issued a warning to the gaushala management.