DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Encroachments cleared from Shingar Cinema road by MC

Encroachments cleared from Shingar Cinema road by MC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:20 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MC team removes encroachments in Ludhiana on Friday.
Advertisement

With an aim to streamline the movement of traffic, the tehbazaari wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) removed temporary encroachments from Shingar Cinema road on Friday.

Advertisement

Action was taken against around half a dozen shopkeepers who had encroached upon the area outside their shops. Material kept on the road portion was confiscated by the civic body teams.

Tehbazaari Inspector Sunil Kumar said that the action was taken on the directions of MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain.

Advertisement

Kumar further stated that a shopkeeper attempted to create an obstruction during the drive, following which a complaint has been lodged against him at the Dharampura police station. He further stated that the drive against encroachments would continue in the coming days as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts