Encroachments cleared from Shingar Cinema road by MC

With an aim to streamline the movement of traffic, the tehbazaari wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) removed temporary encroachments from Shingar Cinema road on Friday.

Advertisement

Action was taken against around half a dozen shopkeepers who had encroached upon the area outside their shops. Material kept on the road portion was confiscated by the civic body teams.

Tehbazaari Inspector Sunil Kumar said that the action was taken on the directions of MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain.

Advertisement

Kumar further stated that a shopkeeper attempted to create an obstruction during the drive, following which a complaint has been lodged against him at the Dharampura police station. He further stated that the drive against encroachments would continue in the coming days as well.