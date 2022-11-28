 Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber : The Tribune India

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Vacant spaces and areas around major properties of the LIT have also been unlawfully occupied by vendors. Ashwani Dhiman



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 27

Encroachments in most of the colonies developed and maintained by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) continue unabated because of slack enforcement of law and inaction against offenders. Not only vacant spaces, but areas around major properties and institutional buildings of LIT have also been unlawfully occupied by vendors and unscrupulous elements.

Though the encroachments by food vendors at the front portion of the commercial centre on Maharani Jhansi Road were removed recently, the situation was back to square one after a gap of just a few days. Once again, the footpath and the vacant area in front of the building has been completely occupied with rehris, a food truck and street furniture.

Taking advantage of laxity on the part of LIT authorities, vacant area around the Durga Mata Mandir in Sarabha Nagar has also been encroached upon by street vendors selling flowers and eatables. “The encroachments are not only a nuisance from an aesthetic point of view but also cause hindrance to visiting devotees,” a resident from the area said.

An LIT official, however, claimed that a proposal was now being prepared to charge monthly rent from street vendors occupying the vacant space in front of the commercial centre on Maharani Jhansi Road, with the condition that the occupants would have to vacate the area on one week’s notice from the Trust.

Notably, allegations had surfaced during the tenure of the previous state government led by Congress that a city MLA was taking ‘protection money’ from vendors and had been pressurising LIT officials to not take any action against the offenders.

“It is difficult to understand as to why the government or precisely the Department of Local Government is feeling shy of fixing the responsibility of officials concerned responsible for causing losses worth several lakhs of rupees by not taking action against encroachments on the Trust land,” former councillor and BJP leader, Pran Bhatia, said.

Monthly rent from vendors soon: LIT official

A Ludhiana Improvement Trust official said a proposal was being prepared to charge monthly rent from street vendors occupying the vacant space in front of the commercial centre on Maharani Jhansi Road, with the condition that occupants would have to vacate the area on one week’s notice from the Trust.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana Panchayat polls results: BJP, AAP, INLD candidates win on several zila parishad seats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

4
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

5
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

6
Nation

BJP staring at defeat, Congress nowhere in picture: Kejriwal in Gujarat

7
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

8
Entertainment

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

9
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

10
Punjab

Three children run over by train in Kiratpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Top News

5,000 ‘fake’ pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...

BBC journalist reporting protests against Covid lockdowns in China arrested, beaten by police

BBC journalist reporting protests against Covid lockdowns in China arrested, beaten by police

For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror: PM Modi in Gujarat

Gujarat elections 2022: For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror, says PM Modi

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...

Amritsar: Peddler held with heroin, guns ‘delivered via drone’

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

'Payment to cane growers within month of purchase'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans ~2.28-crore rebuild

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Five from Chandigarh Tricity win Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Two carjacking gangs on the prowl in Mohali

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

AAP 'political startup', BJP wants to create 'mature narrative': Puri

Sisodia takes on BJP over waste management

Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell sparks row

Court raps cops over delay in giving Jamia violence file to counsel

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

JDA rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Film theatre at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, set for upgrade

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Sherpur Chowk

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

Two more contract Covid-19 in Ludhiana district

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with varsity