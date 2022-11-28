Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 27

Encroachments in most of the colonies developed and maintained by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) continue unabated because of slack enforcement of law and inaction against offenders. Not only vacant spaces, but areas around major properties and institutional buildings of LIT have also been unlawfully occupied by vendors and unscrupulous elements.

Though the encroachments by food vendors at the front portion of the commercial centre on Maharani Jhansi Road were removed recently, the situation was back to square one after a gap of just a few days. Once again, the footpath and the vacant area in front of the building has been completely occupied with rehris, a food truck and street furniture.

Taking advantage of laxity on the part of LIT authorities, vacant area around the Durga Mata Mandir in Sarabha Nagar has also been encroached upon by street vendors selling flowers and eatables. “The encroachments are not only a nuisance from an aesthetic point of view but also cause hindrance to visiting devotees,” a resident from the area said.

An LIT official, however, claimed that a proposal was now being prepared to charge monthly rent from street vendors occupying the vacant space in front of the commercial centre on Maharani Jhansi Road, with the condition that the occupants would have to vacate the area on one week’s notice from the Trust.

Notably, allegations had surfaced during the tenure of the previous state government led by Congress that a city MLA was taking ‘protection money’ from vendors and had been pressurising LIT officials to not take any action against the offenders.

“It is difficult to understand as to why the government or precisely the Department of Local Government is feeling shy of fixing the responsibility of officials concerned responsible for causing losses worth several lakhs of rupees by not taking action against encroachments on the Trust land,” former councillor and BJP leader, Pran Bhatia, said.

Monthly rent from vendors soon: LIT official

