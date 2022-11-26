Encroachments galore in Sahnewal

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, November 25

Sahnewal residents allege that the municipal authorities and the Police Department have done practically nothing to resolve the problem of encroachments on the market road of the town.

The construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) on the market road has aggravated the situation as the reduced space affects the daily movement of commuters and shoppers. The encroachment and haphazard parking near a sweetmeat shop located near the ROB, is considered to be the major cause of traffic congestion in the area and increases the chances of road mishaps.

A shopkeeper, Rajiv Kapila said, “Encroachments in Sahnewal town have become a perpetual headache for commuters and residents. With encroachments by shopkeepers and rehriwalas on both sides of the market road, the town gives a horrific look.”

“The encroachments have messed up the situation to the extent that people of nearby villages dread the idea of visiting the town. Many lives were lost the other day when a truck went out of control due to brake failure. The administration should act tough against all encroachers,” Harbans Singh, a social worker, said.

Arhtiya Association president Ajmer Singh Dhaliwal said: “You go to the town for 15 minutes but get stuck up in the mess and are able to return only after an hour or so.” Shopkeeper Sunder Sham said, “The matter has been brought to the notice of the authorities and the police many times. The temporary removal of encroachments is done but till date no permanent solution has been found. The encroachers are always left with a warning.”

ACP (Traffic) Gupreet Singh said, “We make our best efforts to regularise the traffic movement as much as possible, especially at the crucial points in the town as well as on its periphery, but as far as encroachments are concerned, it is the duty of the municipal council to get them removed.”

Executive Officer of Sahnewal Municipal Council, Balvir Singh said: “It has always been our effort to remove the encroachments. But some incorrigible elements are in the habit of reverting to the practice. We are thinking of issuing challans and taking other concrete steps as well.”