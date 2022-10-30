Encroachments on green belts: NGO approaches tribunal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

The Council of Engineers has filed a petition against encroachments on green belts in BRS Nagar and other parts of the city. The petition has been filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

President of the council, Kapil Arora alleged that a club and a private school had made an illegal entrance towards the green belt in BRS Nagar. Moreover, the land had been encroached upon the by fixing interlocking tiles and converting the land of green belt into parking areas for vehicles, he said.

“Besides encroachments by private bodies, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, which is responsible for safeguarding public property, has itself allowed encroachments over green belts to facilitate parking of vehicles in the area from Jagraon Bridge to Sherpur Chowk. The MC has also encroached upon the land of the green belt near Manju Cinema by constructing a library building,” he said.

Another member of the council, Vikas Arora, said they had requested the National Green Tribunal to impose fine on the encroachers as well as to order removal of encroachments.