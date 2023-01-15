Encroachments on green belts: NGT summons MC & LIT chiefs, DC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 14

In a case related to the alleged encroachments over green belts in BRS Nagar and other areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given directions to Deputy Commissioner, MC Commissioner, and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Chairman to appear physically before the bench on the next date of hearing March 28.

A city-based NGO, the Council of Engineers, had filed an application before the National Green Tribunal against alleged encroachments on the green belt on Lodhi Club Road in BRS Nagar, Jagraon Bridge to Sherpur Chowk Road, and in a park/green belt near Manju Cinema.

During the hearing held on January 9, it came to light that the joint committee, which was constituted by the NGT, submitted its report on January 8.

The NGT Bench ordered, “In the facts and circumstances of the case, we also consider the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and the Chairman, Ludhiana Improvement Trust before this Tribunal physically to be essential for assisting this Tribunal in just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case and accordingly, they shall remain present before this tribunal physically on the date fixed.”

Meanwhile, president of the Council of Engineers, Kapil Arora, alleged that the report prepared by the joint committee is biased and baseless. “We will keep evidence in this regard before the National Green Tribunal during the next hearing”, he said.