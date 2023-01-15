Encroachments on green belts: NGT summons MC & LIT chiefs, DC

Ludhiana, January 14
In a case related to the alleged encroachments over green belts in BRS Nagar and other areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given directions to Deputy Commissioner, MC Commissioner, and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Chairman to appear physically before the bench on the next date of hearing March 28.
A city-based NGO, the Council of Engineers, had filed an application before the National Green Tribunal against alleged encroachments on the green belt on Lodhi Club Road in BRS Nagar, Jagraon Bridge to Sherpur Chowk Road, and in a park/green belt near Manju Cinema.
During the hearing held on January 9, it came to light that the joint committee, which was constituted by the NGT, submitted its report on January 8.
The NGT Bench ordered, “In the facts and circumstances of the case, we also consider the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and the Chairman, Ludhiana Improvement Trust before this Tribunal physically to be essential for assisting this Tribunal in just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case and accordingly, they shall remain present before this tribunal physically on the date fixed.”
Meanwhile, president of the Council of Engineers, Kapil Arora, alleged that the report prepared by the joint committee is biased and baseless. “We will keep evidence in this regard before the National Green Tribunal during the next hearing”, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...