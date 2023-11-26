Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to verify the matter related to alleged encroachments on green belts in the Sarabha Nagar and Model Town Extension areas of Ludhiana. Additionally, the NGT has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to provide a response regarding the alleged unauthorised commercial constructions on green belts in Model Town Extension.

Earlier, the complainant, Kapil Arora, had alleged that the Municipal Corporation had built an extension office, an approach road and a scrap or dump yard on the greenbelt (Leisure Valley) near the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. The complainant had also alleged that private individuals had encroached upon green belts in Model Town Extension. Arora also accused the MC of providing misleading information.

On the other hand, the MC has submitted an affidavit, stating that the MC, Ludhiana, had constructed the Zone D office building in Sarabha Nagar along the Sidhwan Canal in 2000. In the affidavit, the civic body claimed that no scrap, dump yard or store had been built on the green belt (Leisure Valley). The MC’s affidavit further specified that encroachments in Model Town Extension, near the funeral ground, fell under the jurisdiction of the LIT.

As per the order issued by the NGT on November 22, the Tribunal’s Principal Bench formed a joint committee to authenticate the facts and propose appropriate corrective measures. The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Chandigarh, the district forest officer of Ludhiana, among others. The committee has been directed to convene within two weeks, visit relevant sites, address the complainant’s concerns, verify the factual situation and recommend suitable corrective actions. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) will act as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.





