Encroachments razed in Mundian Kalan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

The Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal colony being constructed in Mundian Kalan on Saturday. The civic body team also razed an encroachment on a public street in Kailash Nagar (Sherpur). According to the officials, the civic body team had razed the illegal colony in Mundian Kalan on Wednesday. However, the owner had started the construction again at the site, following which action was taken on Saturday.