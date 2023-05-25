Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive on the Lodhi Club road on Wednesday and confiscated around 12 carts/vends from the site. The encroachments were in the form of roadside eateries, vends, etc.

Tehbazari branch officials said the temporary encroachments were resulting in traffic bottlenecks due to which the civic body organised a drive on Wednesday and removed the encroachments.

On the other hand, a joint team of the MC tehbazaari wing and health branch also issued five challans against illegal meat slaughtering on Phambran Road (Ward 1).

Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Surinder Dogra said vends were also confiscated from the site and violators involved in the illegal activity had been told to get meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse facility of the MC on Hambran Road.

MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said around 12 vends were confiscated during the drive.