Encroachments removed from Field Ganj

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

The Municipal Corporation (MC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Field Ganj and Shahpur Road areas on Thursday.

Officials said the encroachments raised by street vendors and shopkeepers were resulting in traffic jams in both areas.

They said over 12 temporary encroachments were confiscated by MC teams during the drive, which was organised in association with the Police Department.

The officials said after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) commenced the work to replace expansion joints on the Dholewal bridge on the link road and jams were being witnessed at the spot, traffic had also been diverted towards the old city route from Samrala Chowk.

Traffic burden had further increased in the Field Ganj area and encroachments by vendors were resulting in congestion, they added.

The shopkeepers were also directed to stop encroaching upon road portions outside their shops, otherwise challans would be issued against them, an MC official said.

Stating that anti-encroachments drives were being regularly organised to reduce congestion on city roads, officiating MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal also appealed to the shopkeepers and vendors to stop encroaching upon road portions to avoid strict action by the authorities.

