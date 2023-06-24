Encroachments removed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

The Municipal Corporation (MC) organised an anti-encroachment drive near Jalandhar bypass for the second consecutive day on Friday. The officials said over two dozen encroachments were removed by the tehbazaari teams of the MC during the drives organised on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Apart from removing the vends which were installed by encroaching upon the roadsides, the civic body teams also removed two redundant tankers which were kept by a petrol pump owner on roadside. These were creating traffic bottleneck in the area, they said.