Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Ludhiana, December 27
Before the year comes to an end, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cracked a whip against wine contractor Channi Bajaj and his company Pure Milk.
The raid started early this morning and about 8-10 premises of Bajaj were raided by ED sleuths and paramilitary personnel. About a week ago, the Excise Department had seized Indian Scotch worth lakhs of rupees from the Bajaj group from Barnala district and today, it had conducted the raid.
Highly placed sources said the ED swung into action following an alleged bank fraud case. Channi had got a loan worth about Rs 40 crore for setting up a milk plant but the funds were diverted to other purposes and now, the loan amount had reached a whopping amount of Rs 70 crore, including the interest amount. Over 8-10 premises, including residence and office of Bajaj at Sarabha Nagar, were raided.
It is learnt that computers and laptops are taken into custody and other bank details are scanned by the ED officials. Till the filing of the report, the raids were on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove