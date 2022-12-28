Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

Before the year comes to an end, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cracked a whip against wine contractor Channi Bajaj and his company Pure Milk.

The raid started early this morning and about 8-10 premises of Bajaj were raided by ED sleuths and paramilitary personnel. About a week ago, the Excise Department had seized Indian Scotch worth lakhs of rupees from the Bajaj group from Barnala district and today, it had conducted the raid.

Highly placed sources said the ED swung into action following an alleged bank fraud case. Channi had got a loan worth about Rs 40 crore for setting up a milk plant but the funds were diverted to other purposes and now, the loan amount had reached a whopping amount of Rs 70 crore, including the interest amount. Over 8-10 premises, including residence and office of Bajaj at Sarabha Nagar, were raided.

It is learnt that computers and laptops are taken into custody and other bank details are scanned by the ED officials. Till the filing of the report, the raids were on.