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Home / Ludhiana / Enforcement Directorate summons GLADA CA over Ritesh Properties land records

Enforcement Directorate summons GLADA CA over Ritesh Properties land records

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority officials appear before agency, submit records

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:48 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday examined land-related records of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) in connection with its probe involving Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd.

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Following summons issued by the ED, GLADA officials appeared before the agency on Wednesday and submitted the records sought by it, officials said.

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Officiating GLADA Chief Administrator Vikas Heera had been summoned to appear before the ED’s Jalandhar Zonal Office on August 19. The notice sought documents relating to approvals granted to Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd, along with details of the officials involved in the approval process.

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Officials said the records submitted to the agency included the complete approval file relating to the company, besides details of transactions with the Department of Town and Country Planning.

The summons were issued under Sections 50(2) and 50(3) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Under these provisions, the agency can call for documents and examine persons in connection with an investigation.

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Officials said the GLADA team cooperated with the ED and handed over the documents available with the authority. The agency is examining the records as part of its ongoing investigation.

The ED has been scrutinising land and property-related records in Punjab, with documents from development authorities being sought in connection with its probe.

The officials said the authority would provide any additional records sought by the agency during the course of the investigation.

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