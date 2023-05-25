Engineers' body demands inquiry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The NGO ‘Council of Engineers’ (CoE) has raised concerns over the alleged unauthorised felling of numerous trees along the Churpur-Balloke link road in Ludhiana and called for an investigation into the matter. The NGO has lodged a complaint with the Director of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, the DC, and the District Development and Panchayat Officer.

Felling of trees on Churpur-Balloke Link Road

CoE chief Kapil Arora has alleged that several mature trees were unlawfully cut down by unidentified individuals a few days ago and the logs of felled trees still remain at the site.

“Despite our attempts to reach out to the local officials of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, no action has been taken so far,” he said. The NGO has now requested the director of the department to initiate an investigation into the matter.

The Block Development and Panchayat Officer concerned could not be contacted for a comment.