CBSE Class X: English exam was balanced, say students

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 27

Students of Class X appeared for English examination, conducted by the CBSE, today. Most of the students found the exam ‘balanced’.

Covid-19 protocols were properly followed by most of the schools where the exam was conducted.

Talking to The Tribune, Ayan Gupta, a Class X student, said the main stream exams started today with English, which was easy. “All questions came from the syllabus and most of the students look satisfied. But the weather was too hot and in these extreme weather conditions, wearing mask was difficult for many of the students. But we were provided water and the norms were properly followed,” he said.

The overall number of candidates for the CBSE Class X term II board examinations (throughout the country) is 21,16,209 this year. Students were required to bring their term II hall ticket to the test centre and follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The English language and literature paper started at 10:30 am.

For the students, it was a new experience as the Class X exams are divided into two parts — term I and II. Term I included MCQs while in term II, students would get subjective questions. The total marks will be added from these two terms and the internal assessment by schools on the basis of activities, assignments, etc.

#cbse