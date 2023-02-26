Ensure availability of affordable healthcare for needy patients: MP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

Sanjeev Arora, the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, has laid stress on ensuring the availability of affordable healthcare facilities to the people of the state, especially the needy and poor ones.

He was speaking at a panel discussion held on ‘Evolving Healthcare and Medical Ecosystem — Appraising, Adopting, Affecting Lives’ during the healthcare and pharmaceutical session at fifth Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit-2023 in Mohali. He also appreciated the initiative of mohalla clinics started by the state government.

Dr Balbir Singh, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Pardeep Aggarwal, CEO, State Health Agency, and VK Meena, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, were among those present. Arora said both public and private initiatives were needed in healthcare in the state but the government should spend more. He opined that in India, 1.98 per cent of the total GDP was being spent on healthcare, whereas the world over around 7 to 8 per cent of the GDP was being spent.

He asserted that the government expenditure on healthcare facilities should be much more to help the needy. Arora said people would be availing more chances of affordable healthcare if the government participation was increased.

Arora requested the pharmaceutical industry that it should make healthcare facilities as affordable as possible.