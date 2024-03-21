Ensure compliance with poll code, political parties told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

With an aim to brief different political parties about the model code of conduct and to ensure its compliance during the Lok Sabha-2024 elections, Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), Ludhiana East-cum MC Joint Commissioner Chetan Bunger conducted a meeting with representatives of different political parties at MC Zone A office here on Wednesday. The parties have been instructed to ensure compliance of the model code of conduct.

Representatives of different parties, including the Congress, BJP, AAP, BSP, among others, participated in the meeting. ARO Bunger said the representatives had been apprised that the political parties need to seek permission to run advertisements on electronic media and social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The permissions have to be taken online.

He said only pre-certified advertisements would be allowed and the political parties should take permission before issuing advertisements even if it was for social media. The expenditure on these advertisements would be added to the election expenditure account.

All pamphlets, posters, handbills, etc. must carry the name of the publisher and printer. Besides, the number of printed copies and a declaration of the publisher must be submitted with all information regarding the publication.

ARO Chetan Bunger said for organising rallies or any other political activity, the political parties have to take all permissions online and that too, 48 hours prior to the event.

Further, the political parties also need to obtain consent of the owners before installing posters, banners, etc, on private property and the consent letter should be submitted with the District Election Officer. No religious place or school should be used for campaigning.

