 Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders : The Tribune India

Sharing concern over ‘increased’ level of Link Road, shopkeepers write to Road Transport Minister Gadkari

Traders say chances of waterlogging after rain outside properties remained high due to the increased level of the surface of Link Road. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 24

Owners of shops and other establishments are worried as they claim that the level of Link Road (National Highway 5), opposite Preet Palace, had risen due to repeated re-carpeting of the stretch without scrapping the old road layers in the past. Chances of rainwater logging outside their properties remained high due to the increased level of the road surface, they said.

The property owners have written a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, requesting him to look into the matter.

Arun, the owner of a store located near Hotel Chevron on Link Road, said: “The level of a stretch between T-Point on Dugri Road to Hotel Parth on Link Road has risen as it has been re-carpeted many times without dismantling the old layers of the road. We are now also facing the threat of rainwater logging in front of our properties as a result of increased height of road. If the increasing height of the road goes on unchecked, rainwater may also start getting accumulated in shops and premises of other buildings in the coming time. Before carrying out any recarpeting or reconstruction work on the Link Road, old road layers must be removed.”

Another shopkeeper said: “The increasing height of the road is clearly visible as the old bituminous layers of the road have not been dismantled. The road slope is not correct at present and it should be examined. Moreover, road safety standards must also be ensured. We request the Union Minister to get the issue resolved at the earliest.”

An MC official said: “The road stretches from Ferozepur Road Octroi to Samrala Chowk, including Link Road, have already been handed over to the NHAI. Now, the NHAI looks after the Link Road.”

NHAI Project Director KL Sachdeva said the authority had not carried out any re-carpeting work there. The NHAI would ensure removal of old road layers before any re-carpeting, he added.

Stretch under purview of NHAI: MC official

