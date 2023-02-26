Ensure expeditious redressal of grievances, officials ordered

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 25
During the suvidha camps held at Narike and Bathan villages to address the issues of complainants expeditiously, personnel of various government departments were cautioned against their alleged unconcern towards the redressal of grievances of residents.
Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal asked the officials of Rural Development and Panchayat Departments, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Education Department and Health Department to ensure that the issues highlighted during the camps were addressed expeditiously.
Discrepancies in power bills, inadequate power supply, cleanliness at government schools, overflowing sewage and potholed roads and streets were cited among major issues raised by residents during the suvidha camps.
“It is the responsibility of all government officials to provide basic amenities to residents through smooth and transparent governance,” DC Aggarwal said, claiming that the complaints received during the camps were readdressed on the spot.
Residents of Narike village demanded the construction of Majhabi Sikh Dharamsala, repair of road between Pucca and Kacha Darwaja, organisation of camps for the rectifications in Aadhaar card, strengthening of berms, allotment of plots to the poor and restoration of canal water supply for agriculture.
