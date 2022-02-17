Ensure free & fair elections, say special observers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Special election observers appointed by the Election Commission of India to review the preparations for the Punjab Assembly elections held a meeting with election observers, district election officer, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, and SSPs of Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna through videoconferencing today.

Special General Observer Vinod Zutshi, Special Police Observer Rajni Kant Mishra and Special Expenditure Observer Himlani Kashyap said every effort should be made to conduct the elections in a fair, transparent and fear-free environment.

They said: “Every polling station should be monitored closely. No mischievous element should be spared. Every effort should be made to prevent any possible untoward incident at polling stations”.

The observers said webcasting of every polling station would be done by the Election Commission of India. Wherever there was a problem with webcasting, make sure to have videography done.

They said voters should be given copies of instructions along with voter slips. Ensure that voter cards were distributed among all voters.