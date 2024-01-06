Ensure good quality work at govt projects, DC tells officials

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 5

Officials and foremen supervising the construction of public buildings at Amargarh, Sandaur village and Jagera Road in Ahmedgarh have been asked to ensure that the quality and standard of the material used are not compromised at any cost.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pallavi visited sites to review the progress of the construction of an overbridge at Sandaur on Raikot-Malerkotla road, and administrative complexes at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh. She said Harbans Singh and Surinder Kaur, SDMs at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh, respectively, have been advised to ensure that the construction work is done according to the laid-down specifications.

“Besides ensuring expeditious completion of three projects being undertaken at an estimated cost of over Rs 15 crore, we have cautioned concerned technical personnel of the Public Works Department (PWD) against any deviation from standards, or compromising with quality,” said Pallavi, adding that work on the Amargarh Administrative Complex would be completed in the first quarter of the year.

Residents of the region falling under Amargarh and Malerkotla Assembly segments had seen a ray of hope in construction of administrative complexes and the overbridge after the Aam Aadmi Party took over the reins in the state about two years ago. Legislators Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Zamil Ur Rehman had impressed upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to sanction grants for the Ahmedgarh sub-division administration complex (Rs 9.42 crore), Amargarh Sub-division Administration Complex (Rs 5.2171 crore) and Sandaur foot overbridge (Rs 45 lakh) last year.

Malerkotla PWD personnel, led by executive engineer Kamaljit Singh, have been involved in the construction work at these sites.

