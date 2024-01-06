Ensure good quality work at govt projects, DC tells officials

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 5
Officials and foremen supervising the construction of public buildings at Amargarh, Sandaur village and Jagera Road in Ahmedgarh have been asked to ensure that the quality and standard of the material used are not compromised at any cost.
Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pallavi visited sites to review the progress of the construction of an overbridge at Sandaur on Raikot-Malerkotla road, and administrative complexes at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh. She said Harbans Singh and Surinder Kaur, SDMs at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh, respectively, have been advised to ensure that the construction work is done according to the laid-down specifications.
“Besides ensuring expeditious completion of three projects being undertaken at an estimated cost of over Rs 15 crore, we have cautioned concerned technical personnel of the Public Works Department (PWD) against any deviation from standards, or compromising with quality,” said Pallavi, adding that work on the Amargarh Administrative Complex would be completed in the first quarter of the year.
Residents of the region falling under Amargarh and Malerkotla Assembly segments had seen a ray of hope in construction of administrative complexes and the overbridge after the Aam Aadmi Party took over the reins in the state about two years ago. Legislators Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Zamil Ur Rehman had impressed upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to sanction grants for the Ahmedgarh sub-division administration complex (Rs 9.42 crore), Amargarh Sub-division Administration Complex (Rs 5.2171 crore) and Sandaur foot overbridge (Rs 45 lakh) last year.
Malerkotla PWD personnel, led by executive engineer Kamaljit Singh, have been involved in the construction work at these sites.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister