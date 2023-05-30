Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

In view of the upcoming monsoon season, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials have claimed to be taking proactive measures to prevent waterlogging.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has issued strict instructions to zonal commissioners to ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies and replacement of any broken manholes in the city, if any. These instructions were given during a meeting held at the MC’s Zone D office on Monday, with officials from the operations and maintenance (O&M) cell also in attendance.

The zonal commissioners have also been instructed to identify low-lying areas within their respective zones and assign field staff to ensure timely drainage during the rainy season.

According to the civic body officials, there are approximately 38,000 road gullies throughout the city and around 75-80 per cent of them have already been cleaned. Additional directions have been given to the field staff to expedite the cleaning of the remaining road gullies.

The MC Commissioner directed the officials to ensure proper functioning of pumping stations and generator sets should

be installed at pumping stations/disposal points to pump out the rainwater, especially from the low-lying areas.

The officials said cleaning of Buddha Nullah was an ongoing process and two poclain machines had been deployed by the MC for desilting of the Buddha Nullah. Directions had also been issued for timely cleaning of internal drains in various parts of the city.

The zonal commissioners had been directed to maintain a stock of at least 2,500 sandbags in their respective zones to be used in case of emergencies.

Dr Aggarwal emphasised the importance of making advanced preparations and directed the zonal commissioners to oversee the ongoing process of cleaning road gullies in their zones. They were also instructed to identify low-lying areas and take necessary measures to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season.