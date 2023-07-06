Ensure property rights in red line localities, revenue officials told

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 5

Revenue officials have been advised to expedite the process for issuing property cards and selling rights to owners of houses situated within the red line of localities falling under their jurisdiction. They (revenue officials) have been asked to paste and display the list of beneficiaries at common places in various villages so that final action can be taken after considering the objections, if received any.

Directions were issued to expedite the implementation of Swamitva Yojana of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mera Ghar Mere Naam Scheme of the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan, which had been launched with the intent to bestow property rights on those residents who have been living in dwellings situated inside the redline.

Though the then Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi had launched the MGMN scheme in October 2021, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had undertaken execution of the scheme by starting land mapping, using drones in the last week of July 2022.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh informed that Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal had cautioned the rank and file in the revenue department to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to legal owners of houses situated within the red line for getting ownership rights according to MGMN scheme of Punjab Government.

Referring to the outcome of a meeting chaired by DC Malerkotla Sanyam Aggarwal, SDM Harbans Singh said revenue officials in Ahmedgarh and Amargarh sub-divisions had been advised to ensure that lists of beneficiaries for all rural localities should be displayed at prominent common places as soon as these are finalised.

“Now, when ascertaining of ground truth has started in various parts of our sub-divisions, the tehsildars and naib-tehsildars have been advised to keep a close watch on the physical verification of measurement of houses,” said SDM Harbans Singh.

Earlier, the DC claimed that aerial survey through drones had been completed in 157 villages of the district. A total of 112 villages have reached Map-2 stage by the Survey of India. Ascertaining of ground truth in as many as 84 villages has been completed.