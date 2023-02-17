Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Ludhiana, February 16
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Chaba on Thursday directed all government, semi-government offices and private institutions of the district to write their signboards in Punjabi language (Gurmukhi script) before February 21.
Presiding over a meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Chaba said to promote Punjabi language, the state government had made it mandatory to use the language on signboards in all government and private institutions before February 21, International Mother Language Day.
He said in view of this, all government and semi-government offices, besides boards, corporations, educational institutions, public, private and commercial establishments were directed to ensure compliance.
He said to give priority to the mother tongue, the state government had taken the decision. Hence, it was necessary to put up signboards in Punjabi language in government and semi-government offices, besides boards, corporation offices, educational institutions and public, private and commercial establishments.
Besides, it has been made mandatory to write the name of roads and name plates in Punjabi. The Additional Deputy Commissioner has issued instructions to complete the work before February 21. If anyone wants to write information in other languages, it can be written below Punjabi. He also asked officials of various departments to hold meetings with business and market associations, industries and others and ensure implementation of the order in letter and in spirit.
