Ensure regular cleaning of sewer lines, officials told

Moving forward under the ‘Mission Clean Punjab’, Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar conducted field inspections in different areas falling under the South constituency on Thursday morning.

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The inspections were conducted in Sherpur village, Dhandari, Metro road area, Dhandari BSUP flats, 100-feet road, besides other areas. Zonal Commissioner Gurpal Singh were among other officials present during the inspection.

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During the field inspection, MLA Chhina and MC Commissioner Alankar issued strict directions to ensure cleanliness. The officials concerned had also been directed to ensure regular cleaning of sewer lines, especially in low-lying areas.