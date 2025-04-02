DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / ‘Ensure smooth wheat buying’

‘Ensure smooth wheat buying’

With an intent to minimise the problems faced by farmers during the procurement of wheat, constituents of the Ahmedgarh Market Committee have been advised to take proactive measures regarding cleaning, purchasing and lifting of the grain. Though the department is...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:12 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

With an intent to minimise the problems faced by farmers during the procurement of wheat, constituents of the Ahmedgarh Market Committee have been advised to take proactive measures regarding cleaning, purchasing and lifting of the grain.

Though the department is yet to receive detailed instructions on the issue, the officials concerned have been asked to make sufficient arrangements at grain markets and purchase centres so that none of the stakeholders, including wheat growers and commission agents, is harassed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper