‘Ensure smooth wheat buying’
With an intent to minimise the problems faced by farmers during the procurement of wheat, constituents of the Ahmedgarh Market Committee have been advised to take proactive measures regarding cleaning, purchasing and lifting of the grain.
Though the department is yet to receive detailed instructions on the issue, the officials concerned have been asked to make sufficient arrangements at grain markets and purchase centres so that none of the stakeholders, including wheat growers and commission agents, is harassed.
