Ensure smooth wheat procurement in district: Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh

Ludhiana, March 24
AAP MLA from Khanna Tarunpreet Singh Sondh called a meeting with representatives of various arhtiya associations today. During the meeting, members of the associations shared information about difficulties encountered during the last season and the MLA assured them of resolving the same.
The members told the MLA that there had been a major problem of lifting of wheat during the previous season under which the arhtiyas had to arrange trucks on their own. They appealed to the MLA to ensure smooth procurement and lifting of wheat.
Besides officials of various procurement agencies, senior officials of the Food Supply Department were also present.
While instructing the officials, Sondh said every possible effort should be made to ensure smooth wheat procurement and lifting in all grain markets of the district.
The MLA made it clear to the officials that no delay in payment of farmers would be tolerated. As per the policy of the state government, immediate release of the payment to the farmers and lifting of food grains within 48 hours of procurement should be ensured by all means, he said. — TNS
Delay in payment will not be tolerated: MLA
