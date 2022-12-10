Ensure strict compliance of traffic rules, students told

Ludhiana, December 9
The students, faculty and staff of Punjab Agricultural University were administered a pledge to follow traffic rules as part of an awareness campaign on road safety and safety of human life.
Addressing the gathering, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal lamented the exponential rise in number of vehicles and negligence of traffic rules. He advocated strict compliance of traffic regulations to prevent the loss of precious lives besides the awareness drives undertaken from time to time for road safety. Wearing protective gear like helmets while riding pillion and fastening seat belts when travelling in a car can reduce the impact of an untoward incident when on road, he added.
Dr Gosal urged behaviour correction regarding recklessness and attending phone calls while driving.
