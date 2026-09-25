Ensure there’s no more construction on green belts in Ludhiana, NGT tells officials

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that no further illegal construction takes place in the greenbelt or park areas of the city.

It passed the order while hearing a matter pertaining to the construction of buildings by the Municipal Corporation (MC) and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). The construction was done on land marked as a public park. The direction was issued after considering a report, dated August 19, 2026, submitted by a joint committee constituted by the tribunal. The joint committee inspected various locations in the city and recorded several constructions and other activities in areas earmarked as green belts and parks under the approved Master Plan.

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The findings include Verka milk booths in parks and green belt areas, commercial shops, government and public utility buildings, religious structures, interlocking tile constructions, commercial sheds, offices and residential quarters, sports structures, garbage dumping and other constructions. Among the constructions specifically recorded by the Committee are a Verka booth at the Commercial Market, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road; a Verka booth opposite Green Land School at Urban Estate, Phase II, Dugri; a food shop and other structures in a public park at Jamalpur; a temple and a mosque in a green belt near Sidhwan Canal at Phase I, Dugri; and several constructions and structures along Old GT Road.

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The committee also recorded several constructions, including a public library in Vishvakarma Park, Partap Nagar; a building intended for a government office near Buddha Nullah; an under-construction commercial vegetable market/vending zone; health centre and other structures; a cricket facility with structural fencing and artificial grass; commercial sheds at BRS Nagar; and buildings in parks at Ghumar Mandi and Model Town Extension.

During the hearing, the applicant appeared through video conferencing and pointed out that some of the construction activity, including fixing of sheets over a shed structure of a vending zone, was still continuing.

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The NGT directed all respondents to ensure that no further illegal construction takes place in the green area or park area.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 17, when the authorities concerned will address the issues arising from the joint committee report.