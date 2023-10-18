Enthusiasts donate blood on CM Mann’s birthday

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 17

Cutting across party lines, residents of the area participated in blood donation camps held in the region on the occasion of the 50th birthday of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday.

Punjab Genco Limited Chairman Navjot Singh Mandair Jarag, MLA Jagjiwan Singh Sangowal, MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and MLA Jamil Ur Rehman applauded enthusiasts from their segments for playing an active role in organising blood donation camps in their respective regions.

Praising the residents for responding to the call given to donate blood during a state level program, Genco Chairman Jarag added that the collected blood would be used to save the lives of ailing people irrespective of their political or communal allegiance. Earlier, Jarag inaugurated a camp held at Payal in Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP’s block president and councillor Vikas Krishan Sharma said donors from local town and surrounding localities of Amargarh Assembly segment had participated in a district level blood donation camp held at Malerkotla Civil Hospital, where more than 100 units of blood were collected.

Jasvir Singh Jassie, PA to MLA Jagjiwan Singh Sangowal, informed that the camp for the localities of Gill constituency was held at Profile Hospital at Gill village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway. All the donors were felicitated with commendation certificates bearing a picture of the CM.

