Home / Ludhiana / Entrepreneurs visit agricultural varsity to explore collaborations

Entrepreneurs visit agricultural varsity to explore collaborations

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:59 AM May 27, 2025 IST
Entrepreneurs at the School of Business Studies at PAU, Ludhiana.
Three aspiring entrepreneurs, Navdeep Mangat, Jatinder Singh and Bhagwant Singh, under the leadership of Davinder Singh Mushkabad, visited Team NIDHI-TBI (DST, GoI) and School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), to explore opportunities and collaborations to bring cutting-edge innovations to the agri-ecosystem.

Dr Ramandeep Singh, principal investigator, NIDHI-TBI and director, SBS, PAU, provided insightful guidance during an interactive session. He commended their forward-thinking approach and emphasised the importance of prioritising customer and market segmentation. “Technology alone isn’’t enough; its benefits must be clearly communicated to farmers and stakeholders through strategic outreach,” he remarked.

A productive brainstorming session delved into the transformative potential of modern technology in agriculture from precision farming and crop health monitoring to predictive analytics and supply chain optimisation. All participants echoed the need for proactive customer engagement and sustained innovation in agri-tech solutions.

