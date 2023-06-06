 Environment day observed : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Environment day observed

Environment day observed

A plantation drive underway at Government College, Machhiwara. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Spring Dale Public School observed World Environment Day. A rally was conducted in the vicinity of the school, in which students tried to educate people on the importance of saving the environment. They made posters on environment awareness with slogans such as save water, save earth, save environment, save life, say no to plastic, save earth and plant more trees, highlighting the importance of sustainable development.

Nankana sahib public school

Students of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana, celebrated World Environment Day. A strong message was conveyed to the students in the morning assembly through a nukkad natak. The students of classes VIII and IX performed the play, conveying that humans need to work in a team for maintenance of a clean and green environment. Through meaningful and effective dialogues spoken in a synchronised way, the students showcased a performance on global warming and the need of the hour to save our environment.

Smart schools

To commemorate World Environment Day, teaching fraternity and students of Government Smart schools gathered in their respective schools to contribute for the environmental cause by organising poster demonstrations and planting the saplings on the campuses. The Education Department had given the clarion call to the school staff and students across the state to create environmental awareness by organising ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ programmes such as poster-making competitions, tree plantations, cycle rallies and oath-taking ceremonies to care and preserve the environment .

Cycle rally organised

Students and teaching staff of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Shahpur, led by Principal Dr Davinder SIngh Chhina organised a cycle-rally, propagating the concept of lifestyle for environment. Students displayed educative posters depicting environmental issues, global warming, climate change and environmental protection. Saplings were planted as well.

Public function

Bharat Jan Gyan Vigyan Jatha organised a public function at Rose Garden that was dedicated to World Environment Day. Speaking on the occasion, the office-bearers of the jatha said if the environment is not taken care of now, it would be too late. They said while people needed awareness to conserve the environment and reduce pollution, the administration also needs to strictly implement all policies and laws to prevent pollution and save the environment. They added that human greed has destroyed the natural resources and drinking water was being sold in plastic bottles.

Annual prize distribution function

Annual prize distribution function was organised at BCM College with enthusiasm and fervour. The day began with plantation drive to commemorate World Environment Day followed by Lamp Lighting and formal inauguration of the prize distribution function. Principal Dr Monika Dua welcomed the dignitaries. The merit holders in academics and the winners of various competitions such as Panjab University skill in teaching, youth and heritage festival, sports and inter college competitions were honoured. The students presented a colourful cultural function.

