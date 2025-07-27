Environment panel to examine Bagga Kalan, Akhaara plants

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the environmental expert committee to thoroughly examine the Bagga Kalan and Akhaara compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants and submit its report in a time-bound manner.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister, while interacting with villagers from the both villages in Ludhiana, said that the expert committee comprising representatives from pollution control board, universities and others should meet the villagers and assess all points related to setting of these plants. He reiterated that the committee and villagers would carefully examine each and every concern being raised by the local residents. Mann said that the committee should submit the report pertaining to the plants in a time-bound manner so that adequate action could be taken on it.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would not allow any violation, and that no action would be taken without first safeguarding the interests of the villagers. He reiterated the state government’s firm commitment to control pollution in Punjab and affirmed that there would be zero tolerance to any violation of pollution norms. Bhagwant Singh Mann made it clear to the villagers that the plants would be completely pollution-free, and that no one will be permitted to violate the rules.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister further said that strict action would be taken against any rule-breaker, adding that the state government was committed to preserve the water and environment of the state. Citing the instance of Ghungarali village biogas plant — which was set up with the consent of villagers — as an example, Mann said that for the first time in history of state decisions were being taken with the consent of people.