Environmental activists seek fair audit of sewer connections of industrial units

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 1

After the toxic gas tragedy that claimed the lives of 11 persons at Giaspura here, environmental activists and residents are demanding an audit of sewer connections of all industrial units, dairies, hospitals, laboratories, common effluent treatment plants, sewage treatment plants and drains across the city.

They insisted that the audit be conducted by a team of experts who are not affiliated with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

A group of residents at Giaspura said several industrial units were located near the tragedy site. They alleged that untreated waste from such industries was often dumped in sewers.

RK Yadav, a resident of Giaspura, said several electroplating, chemical and other industries were present in the area.

“We had raised concerns with the government that untreated waste from factories is dumped into the MC’s domestic sewer lines but no action had been taken,” he said.

“We want a team of experts from outside the city to investigate the matter,” Yadav said.

Environmental activist Col CM Lakhanpal (retd) stated: “It’s unfortunate to see people dying due to such incidents. The Giaspura tragedy is an eye-opener but the administration is still turning a blind eye, struggling to find a way out. The incident is tragic, intolerable, unacceptable, and condemnable.”

“An audit of sewer connections of all industrial units, dairies, hospitals, laboratories, CETPs and STPs must be conducted as soon as possible to check pollution causing peril. Therefore, we demand that such an audit be conducted soon by experts,” he added.

Another environmental activist, Jaskirat Singh, demanded that a comprehensive audit of sewers and drains should be conducted by university experts without any involvement of the PPCB.

Former councillor Jaspal Singh Giaspura said the tragedy occurred in the area that falls under Ward 30. “A few years ago, I had written to the then Chief Minister and relevant authorities regarding the unauthorised dumping of untreated chemical waste into the MC’s sewer lines but no department took action against violators. The untreated waste is usually dumped into the sewer lines on Saturdays and Sundays. On Sunday, a foul smell was emanating from the area where the incident occurred. The matter should be investigated fairly,” he said.